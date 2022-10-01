Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,278 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

