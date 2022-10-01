Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 200 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Insider Activity

Landstar System Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

