Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 402 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 202.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

