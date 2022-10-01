Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $403,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

RSG stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

