Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $338,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $64.58 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

