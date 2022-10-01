Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Stock Down 1.2 %

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $485.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

