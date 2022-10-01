Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 730 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 34.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

