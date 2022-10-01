W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $69.80 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

