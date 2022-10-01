Daniel G. Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $125.28 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
