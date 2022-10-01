Daniel G. Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $125.28 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,724,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,290,000 after buying an additional 309,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

