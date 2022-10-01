Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.16 Average PT from Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$7.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

