Analysts Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,337.00

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Partners Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $829.90 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $753.75 and a 52-week high of $1,825.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $983.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,038.06.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

