Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ASB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 156,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 92,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

