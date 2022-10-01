Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $78.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.55.
UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
