North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$23.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. ATB Capital cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$76,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,245,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,209.86. Insiders have acquired 590,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,524 in the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.5 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.85. The company has a market cap of C$358.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.