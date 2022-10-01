Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Raised to C$3.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.68.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

