Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 36.15 and a quick ratio of 26.43. Energy Fuels has a one year low of C$6.14 and a one year high of C$14.33.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,546 shares in the company, valued at C$2,455,598.16.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

