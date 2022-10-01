AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Price Performance

TSE AGF.B opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$5.63 and a 1 year high of C$8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AGF Management

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$28,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,381 shares in the company, valued at C$6,783,302.69. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 193,600 shares of company stock worth $1,213,860.

(Get Rating)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.