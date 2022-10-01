Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$21.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -183.05. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$15.89 and a 1-year high of C$22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

