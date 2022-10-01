Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.18. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.17. The firm has a market cap of C$687.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.