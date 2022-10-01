Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Rating Increased to Action List Buy at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$89.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$92.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$64.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$74.12. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$46.06 and a one year high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

Insider Activity

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0899998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at C$118,038,226.20. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total transaction of C$1,323,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$3,723,076.44. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. Insiders have sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $3,734,577 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

