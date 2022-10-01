Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Cut to C$15.75

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$19.00 to C$15.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$8.53 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$938.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.17.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

