Brokerages Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target at $915.00

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $915.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

BTVCY opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

