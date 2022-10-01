Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €267.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALV opened at €161.80 ($165.10) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of €172.86 and a 200-day moving average of €190.56.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.