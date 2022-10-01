Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €267.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Allianz Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ALV opened at €161.80 ($165.10) on Wednesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of €172.86 and a 200-day moving average of €190.56.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.