Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $40.75

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Bally’s stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.93. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

