Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $40.75

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Bally’s Price Performance

Bally’s stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.93. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $447,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Bally's (NYSE:BALY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.