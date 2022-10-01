Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT at $19.11

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CROMF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

