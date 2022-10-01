Analysts Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) PT at GBX 134.71

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 134.71 ($1.63).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of LON:FGP opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £789.19 million and a PE ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 83.75 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76).

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). Also, insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

