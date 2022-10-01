Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$7.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC cut Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 36,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.2 %

DBM stock opened at C$5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$505.39 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.79.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$866.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5799999 EPS for the current year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.