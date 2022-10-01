Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 4,762.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,762.50 ($57.55).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 3,707 ($44.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,069.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,515.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,025.68. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 3,650 ($44.10) and a one year high of GBX 5,824 ($70.37).

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intertek Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.