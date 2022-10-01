CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives C$4.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on CEU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$558.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.07. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89.

CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

About CES Energy Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.