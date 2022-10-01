Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Target Price at $53.08

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 483,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

VSCO stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.