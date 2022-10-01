Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$19.08

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRR.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.80 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.20.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,780.08%.

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.