Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives $99.13 Average PT from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. Ameren has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

