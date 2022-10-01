Analysts Issue Forecasts for Camden Property Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.59. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.02. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

