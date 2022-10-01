Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.48.

KGC stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

