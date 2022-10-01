Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

ABX opened at C$21.41 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.