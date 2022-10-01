Oppenheimer Comments on SPX Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

