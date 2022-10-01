Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.20.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$5.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$304,684.80. In other news, Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.