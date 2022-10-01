Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Newmont Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38. Newmont has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

