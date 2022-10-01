FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $8.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rio Tinto Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,378.57.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.