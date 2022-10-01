Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Electric’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at 8.25 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 12.04.

In other news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth about $4,094,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.