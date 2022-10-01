UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €37.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAS. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Basf Stock Performance

ETR:BAS opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.60. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

