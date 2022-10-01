HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($47.96) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEI. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €40.85 ($41.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 52-week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.