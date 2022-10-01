Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €7.34 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($9.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.00.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

