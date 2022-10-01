HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($65.31) target price from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €40.85 ($41.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 52-week high of €68.08 ($69.47).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

