Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €17.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.50 ($17.86) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

FRA:EVK opened at €17.25 ($17.60) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The business’s fifty day moving average is €19.45 and its 200 day moving average is €22.40.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.