Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Covestro Trading Up 2.4 %

ETR 1COV opened at €29.54 ($30.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Covestro has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($29.09) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($61.47).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

