The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €9.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €7.34 ($7.49) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.00.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.