Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €45.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €20.23 ($20.64) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.50. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a one year high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.