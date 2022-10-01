Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Rises By 19.2%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 66,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

ACER opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.40. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

About Acer Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

