Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Drops By 18.1%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 278,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Featured Articles

